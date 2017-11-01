Iran Condemns the Bombing in New York

Iran condemned the yesterday's bombing in New York, which killed eight people, the France press reported.

"The murder of innocent and vulnerable citizens in public places shows the cruelty and brutality of terrorist groups such as DAESH, who do not respect moral and human principles," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Gamsemi said in a statement.

"But Iran thinks that the root of terrorism - this inhuman and sinister phenomenon - is the policy that has been guided by the US and its Middle Eastern allies at certain times," the statement added.