Fire at the Dump in Gorna Oryahovitsa

Black clouds of smoke covered Gorna Oryahovitsa. The reason - a fire at a waste separation site. The tire depot was lit up, bTV correspondent reported.

The signal is filed at 12:30 am. The flames are already extinguished.

The fire-fighting teams and equipment provided by the municipality have already stopped the fire.

Because of the dense smoke, the residents of the city and surrounding villages are concerned. The RIOSV, which made air measurements, assured that there was no danger of gasses.

However, atmospheric air analysis will be done every hour and a half. The site is privately owned. The reasons for the fire are yet to be clarified.