30% of Bulgarian Consumers Shop on the Internet

Bulgaria is approaching the average European level of shopping through the Internet. In our country, 30% of users are online oriented, compared to around 50% in Europe. This is what the Chairman of the Commission for Consumer Protection (CPC) Dimitar Margaritov commented on Bulgaria ON AIR.

His statement was about the 19% growth of online stores in Bulgaria during the last 12 months compared to the previous period.

"There is a strong increase in the interest in online marketing in Bulgaria by those who are willing to do so via the Internet. What is important is that this trade does not create obstacles for people, not to put them at extra cost, but rather help them make better informed choices and invest their money properly and as they wish " , stressed Margaritov.

According to him, complaints related to online transactions in the CPC are already in competition with those in conventional trade. He said that from over 2000 checks on electronic stores since the beginning of the year the most common violation of traders is the attempt to restrict the right of consumers to return goods purchased over the Internet within 14 days.