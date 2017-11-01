A Ship with a Dozen People Aboard Disappeared near Istanbul

Society » INCIDENTS | November 1, 2017, Wednesday // 14:29| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Ship with a Dozen People Aboard Disappeared near Istanbul Source: Pixabay

A ship with a dozen people aboard sank off near the coast of Istanbul, Turkish newspaper Sabah wrote.

The vessel lost contact with the Coast Guard this morning in the Black Sea area of ​​the Asian part of the largest Turkish city. Bilal Bal carried coal from the port of Gelmic to the Marmara Sea to the Black Sea port of Eregli. Rescue officers started a search operation. According to the information at this point, four bodies of crew members are extracted.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ship, sank, Istanbul
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria