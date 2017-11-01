A Ship with a Dozen People Aboard Disappeared near Istanbul
Source: Pixabay
A ship with a dozen people aboard sank off near the coast of Istanbul, Turkish newspaper Sabah wrote.
The vessel lost contact with the Coast Guard this morning in the Black Sea area of the Asian part of the largest Turkish city. Bilal Bal carried coal from the port of Gelmic to the Marmara Sea to the Black Sea port of Eregli. Rescue officers started a search operation. According to the information at this point, four bodies of crew members are extracted.
