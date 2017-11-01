14 Victims of Blast of Electric Transformer in India
At least 14 people died and 17 were injured in a power grid explosion near the city of Jaipur, the administrative center of the Northwest Indian state of Rajasthan, the Chinese Xinhua agency reported, citing local authorities.
The large number of victims is due to the fact that there were many local residents around the transformer who celebrated a wedding. The explosion also scattered hot oil from the transformer and many people suffered severe burns.
Police are investigating the incident. So far it has been found that the transformer has been placed 3 days ago. The electricity company has promised to pay the families of the killed 1 million rupees (about $ 16,000).
