An English family turned an abandoned Bulgarian school into a home. The story is from the Svilengrad village of Levka, which is now home to the Charles family of Birmingham. A portrait of the national hero Hristo Botev and historical maps of Bulgaria still hang in the building of the former school, NOVA writes.

The building of Hristo Botev School in Levka was built in 1926. From the 1960s it is no longer used because a new one is build. Half a century later, it was half-burnt. Now the old school has already been repaired and has become a home for the Charles family. The idea for a home in Bulgaria was born 5 years ago. So the family buys the property for 10,000 pounds and after that they started repairs. 

