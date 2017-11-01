Google, Facebook and Twitter will Testified on Russian Intervention in US Elections

Representatives of the technological giants Facebook, Twitter, and Google have appeared before the US Congress to testify to the distribution of untrue or misleading information paid by Russia on their platforms during the US presidential election last year, DPA and Associated Press reported.

Facebook's leading lawyer Colin Strech confessed to a subcommittee of the Senate legal committee that nearly 126 million Americans were exposed to the impact of Russian-published social media posts between January 2015 and August 2017.

Google said the Kremlin-Related Agency Internet research has uploaded more than 1100 videos on Youtube and Twitter said it has found more than 2,700 accounts related to this organization. The technology company also said that the agency established in St. Petersburg used automatic messaging tools to distribute tweets on the platform, and 131,000 such messages appeared during the election.

Google, Facebook and Twitter defended their security measures and promised that they would make more effort to stop the misuse of their platforms from foreign countries. Representatives of the three companies will also report to the intelligence committees of the House of Representatives and the Senate in connection with Congress's investigations into Russian intervention in the US election.