NASA has Found 20 New Potentially Habitable Exoplanets

NASA scientists have discovered more than 20 planets beyond the solar system with Kepler telescope data, which could have life, according to Independent.

The discovery shows that the potentially inhabited worlds are more than we originally thought.

Some of the newly discovered planets resemble the Earth. In many of them the year cycles are similar to ours. This avoids the problem of "short" years, which are often unfavorable to other planets. Their temperatures also look similar to ours.

The most promising for life on these planets looks KOI-7923.0. The year there is 395 dkr. The size of the planet is 97% of Earth's, but it's a little cooler because it's farther from its star, and it's not that hot. The difference, however, is not huge and means that the warmer parts of the planet resemble the cold on Earth.

Kepler scientists, led by Jeff Kaflin, are convinced that the planets are rocky. This can only be confirmed with additional observations. However, the Kepler telescope is damaged and is no longer possible to clearly see with it.