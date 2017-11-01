Jihadist Wounded Two Policemen in Tunisia with a Knife, he was Arrested

Society » INCIDENTS | November 1, 2017, Wednesday // 12:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Jihadist Wounded Two Policemen in Tunisia with a Knife, he was Arrested Source: Twitter

A suspected radical Islamist was arrested today after injuring two policemen with a knife in front of the Tunisian parliament building, Interior Ministry said on Monday, reported Reuters.

The attacker is known to the authorities with his radical Islamist views, the statement said. One of the police officers was taken to a hospital with a stab wound in the neck and the other was only slightly injured.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: jihadist, attack, Tunisia, policemen, injured
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria