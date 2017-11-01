Jihadist Wounded Two Policemen in Tunisia with a Knife, he was Arrested
Source: Twitter
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A suspected radical Islamist was arrested today after injuring two policemen with a knife in front of the Tunisian parliament building, Interior Ministry said on Monday, reported Reuters.
The attacker is known to the authorities with his radical Islamist views, the statement said. One of the police officers was taken to a hospital with a stab wound in the neck and the other was only slightly injured.
- » Fire at the Dump in Gorna Oryahovitsa
- » A Ship with a Dozen People Aboard Disappeared near Istanbul
- » 14 Victims of Blast of Electric Transformer in India
- » A Turkish Plane Landed in Ukraine Because of a Bomb Threat
- » 200 Killed in a Collapse of a Tunnel in the DPRK where Atomic Weapons were Tested
- » 16 People were Injured when a Bus Turned Upside down on Trakia Highway Last Night
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)