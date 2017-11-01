Bulgaria is 21st in the Ranking for Reading Books in the EU

About 20 percent of adult Bulgarians (or almost every fifth Bulgarian) and 30 percent of Bulgarian women (every third) have read at least 5 or more books last year, according to Eurostat's analysis of Europeans' cultural habits and in particular reading books. By this indicator, Bulgaria ranks 21st in the EU-28, with an average of 42% reading women and 30% men.

According to a survey published on the Bulgarian Book Association's website, the profile of the "reading Bulgarian" is as follows: educated and living in the capital or big city. The reading Bulgarian is mostly in active working age, with higher social status, with higher education and income, and with more prestigious professional activities.

The group of non-reading Bulgarians is formed mainly from non-privileged and vulnerable groups of the population: in smaller villages and towns, older, less educated, with low-income, working unskilled labor.

According to the survey, reading books is the third most popular leisure activity of Bulgarians, with TV / 95% / and Internet browsing - over 50%.

According to recent NSI data in our country there were over 4000 libraries in the past year, with only 47 of them having a book fund of more than 200 thousand. Registered regular readers in libraries were about a quarter million, with an average of 30 read books per reader.

In Sweden people read the most while Portuguese people read the least.

The Eurostat survey found that the most avid book readers are read in Sweden - an average of 78% of women and 54% of men, with EU average figures - 30% of reading men and 42% of reading women.

In the EU Portugal is the country where people read the least - only 15 percent of women and 12 percent of men. Other nations that read less than Bulgaria are: Hungary, Estonia, Spain, Cyprus, Greece and Italy.