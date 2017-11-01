7-year Old Girl Tried to Escape from Switzerland with a Plane

Girl at age 7 managed to escape from her parents in Geneva, without a ticket she got on a train to the international airport, then again without a ticket entered an airplane, reports bgnes.

The incident happened on October 29th, the airport administration announced on Tuesday night, promising to improve control measures. On October 29 at a railway station in Geneva a girl leaves her parents and then gets on a train. She took advantage of the lack of control over the getting on the train. It arrived to the airport in five minutes.

"Entry into the public area of ​​the airport is also not controlled, it is through the building of the airport that the fugitive passed. She also arrived without a ticket in the passenger area."

The record of the surveillance cameras shows that because of the large number of travelers on Sundays, the airport's administration said the girl managed to make security believe she was "along with the adults in front of or behind her."

The seven-year-old adventurer tried twice to get to the plane, the first time she followed the crew, but she pretended to be looking for her parents and mingling with the crowd, after all she had boarded the plane, but there she was noticed by security officer and handed her over to the police where she was returned to her parents. the time spent by the child in the passenger and airplane area is only 32 minutes, and the airport agrees that the control is effective for adults and children traveling with them but does not handle the gaps in which a child who is alone may pass.