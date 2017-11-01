Bulgaria can Expect GDP to Grow by 4% Next Year
It is expected to be BGN 100 billion GDP this year and about BGN 105 billion for the next, reports bgnes.
This is what Menda Stoyanova, chairman of the Parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee, told BNT. She refuted the allegations that the government would spend in uncontrolled way a few billions by the end of the year and said that within three months, there will truly be more spending.
Stoyanova said that the budget expenditures are currently at 72% and the revenue is 85.5%. The costs that remain to be paid are about 28%. In just three months, this money can be spent within the budget frame, "she added.
