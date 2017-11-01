The Budget for Science for 2018 will have BGN 121 Million more Compared to 2017

According to the chairman of the Education and Science Commission Milena Damyanova, with a statement on behalf of GERB PG on the occasion of the National Enlighteners' Day estimated the budget for science in 2018, reported BGNES.

"Today, we praise the deeds of our enlighteners, writers and revolutionaries, and light the torches for our knowledge, education, and national identity. Once a year we remind ourselves as a people that enlightenment is the basis of preserving Bulgaria through the centuries, "said Damyanova.

"The flame of the torches makes us not forget, but the weekday obliges us to work in order to have something to remember and to teach the generations about the values, the country, the Bulgarian nation, to take care of the knowledge to protect our heritage, "the MP from GERB said.

Damyanova stressed that GERB declared education a priority in its management program. Every day we work for policies that guarantee the economic stability of the state and the personal realization of each person, said the Chair of the Education Commission.

"The budget for science in 2018 is nearly BGN 121 mln more than 2017. With the growth of science costs, priority is given to funds for increasing the transfer to BAS and the Agricultural Academy by BGN 5.9 mln. Efforts continue to be aimed at supporting young scientists and developing national research programs with the main purpose of funding research with priority in competitive areas.

Whether it is enough - no, it is not enough. But there are steps in positive direction, "said Damyanova.