The Budget for Science for 2018 will have BGN 121 Million more Compared to 2017

Business » FINANCE | November 1, 2017, Wednesday // 10:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Budget for Science for 2018 will have BGN 121 Million more Compared to 2017 Source: Pixabay

According to the chairman of the Education and Science Commission Milena Damyanova, with a statement on behalf of GERB PG on the occasion of the National Enlighteners' Day estimated the budget for science in 2018, reported BGNES.

"Today, we praise the deeds of our enlighteners, writers and revolutionaries, and light the torches for our knowledge, education, and national identity. Once a year we remind ourselves as a people that enlightenment is the basis of preserving Bulgaria through the centuries, "said Damyanova.

"The flame of the torches makes us not forget, but the weekday obliges us to work in order to have something to remember and to teach the generations about the values, the country, the Bulgarian nation, to take care of the knowledge to protect our heritage, "the MP from GERB said.

Damyanova stressed that GERB declared education a priority in its management program. Every day we work for policies that guarantee the economic stability of the state and the personal realization of each person, said the Chair of the Education Commission.

"The budget for science in  2018 is nearly BGN 121 mln more than 2017. With the growth of science costs, priority is given to funds for increasing the transfer to BAS and the Agricultural Academy by BGN 5.9 mln. Efforts continue to be aimed at supporting young scientists and developing national research programs with the main purpose of funding research with priority in competitive areas.

Whether it is enough - no, it is not enough. But there are steps in positive direction, "said Damyanova.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: budget, science, 2018
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria