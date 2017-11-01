Shinzo Abe was re-elected as Prime Minister of Japan after the ruling coalition of his Liberal Democratic Party and the New Comeyto Party won an impressive victory in the October 22nd parliamentary elections, Reuters reported.

The coalition retains a "super-majority" of two-thirds in parliament, allowing it to change the post-war pacifist constitution. 63-year-old Abe is likely to keep most of the previous ministers in the new cabinet, Reuters said. Before visiting Japan from November 5 to November 7, US President Donald Trump told Abe that Japan and America "are 100 percent together and that there is no room for doubt in the Japanese American Union."

The two leaders are in close personal relations and are preparing to play golf at the upcoming visit of the US president, Reuters added.