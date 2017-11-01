The Pope Admitted about falling Asleep while Praying

Pope Francis acknowledged that he had fallen asleep as he prayed. He said, however, that this is one of the many ways to honor God's name, the press reported.

"I, too, when I pray, sometimes fall asleep," the Pope said with a smile in an interview with Italian Catholic television Tu Wu 2000.

"This is one of the many ways to shine the name of God, to feel like a child in God's hands," said the pope. Francis is 80 years old and seems to be overflowing with energy when he meets people, but his face is serious when he prays, and often then he stays long with his head bent and his eyes closed. His daily order is busy, but he goes to bed every night at 21:00 and wakes up at 4:00 in the morning.

In the afternoon, he has a short nap, according to Vatican sources.

