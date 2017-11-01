London Speeds up Preparations for Brexit

The UK government has announced that it is accelerating preparations for the UK's exit from the EU, and will consider options with and without agreement, reports mediapool.

In connection with Brexit, it was announced that between 3,000 and 5,000 people will be hired in 2018, the France press reported.

So far, nearly 3000 jobs have been created, of which 300 for lawyers in various government departments. At a meeting of the British government, Brexit Minister David Davis said preparatory work for EU exit had accelerated significantly in recent months.

According to a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May, she is confident she could reach an agreement on Brexit, scheduled for March 2019, despite the government's disagreement over the negotiating strategy. London has already announced it will invest £ 662 million (about € 753 million) to prepare for Brexit, including two new ministries.

British Deputy Prime Minister David Davies said the next round of talks will begin on November 8th.