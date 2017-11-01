After the Latest Twitter Rant by Trump, the US Tightens Border Control

Border control in the United States will be strengthened by order of President Donald Trump. The decision is because of the New York bombing that killed 8 people and injured 11.

On Twitter, Trump wrote that he had instructed the Homeland Security Service to step up the program to screen foreigners wishing to enter the United States. "Being politically correct is good, but not for that!", Trump wrote.

The alleged perpetrator is 29 years old and arrived in America in 2010 from Uzbekistan. He used a pickup truck along a bike lane in the lower Manhattan. The FBI is investigating the case as a terrorist act.