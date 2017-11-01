A Turkish Plane Landed in Ukraine Because of a Bomb Threat
Airbus A320, traveling from Moscow's Domodedovo International Airport to a Turkish city, made an emergency landing in Odessa, Ukraine, sega.bg said quoting RT.
An explosive device on board has been reported. The decision to land in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa was due to a suspicious subject on the plane, local police chief Ruslan Forestier said on facebook. The passenger plane is owned by Turkish Airlines and had a Turkish crew.
