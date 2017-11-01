Italy Ended with the Security of Bulgaria's Sky
Pixabay.com
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Ceremony at the Graf Ignatievo Base marked the end of the joint mission of the tasks of airspace protection by the Bulgarian and Italian Air Force, reports sega.
The commander of Italian forces based in Graf Ignatievo Air Force Colonel Morris Gyadoni stressed the importance of 4 months of joint cooperation between the Bulgarian and Italian Air Force to enhance interoperability in the context of strengthening NATO's collective defense and emphasized the friendship and the opportunity to share good practice in both countries' aviation.
- » Stoltenberg: NATO Countries are within the Scope of the DPRK's Missiles
- » Romania is Preparing to Buy a US Missile Defense System for USD 3.9 Billion
- » Putin Launched Four Ballistic Missiles
- » NATO will Discuss Building New Bases in November
- » Deutsche Welle : Bulgarian Air Force Pilots Refuse to Fly Outdated MiG-29 Jets
- » The Government Changes the Law of Residence of Allied Troops in Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)