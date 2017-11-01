Italy Ended with the Security of Bulgaria's Sky

Politics » DEFENSE | November 1, 2017, Wednesday // 09:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Italy Ended with the Security of Bulgaria's Sky Pixabay.com

Ceremony at the Graf Ignatievo Base marked the end of the joint mission of the tasks of airspace protection by the Bulgarian and Italian Air Force, reports sega. 

The commander of Italian forces based in Graf Ignatievo Air Force Colonel Morris Gyadoni stressed the importance of 4 months of joint cooperation between the Bulgarian and Italian Air Force to enhance interoperability in the context of strengthening NATO's collective defense and emphasized the friendship and the opportunity to share good practice in both countries' aviation.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sky, Defence, Italy, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria