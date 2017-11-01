Italy Ended with the Security of Bulgaria's Sky

Ceremony at the Graf Ignatievo Base marked the end of the joint mission of the tasks of airspace protection by the Bulgarian and Italian Air Force, reports sega.

The commander of Italian forces based in Graf Ignatievo Air Force Colonel Morris Gyadoni stressed the importance of 4 months of joint cooperation between the Bulgarian and Italian Air Force to enhance interoperability in the context of strengthening NATO's collective defense and emphasized the friendship and the opportunity to share good practice in both countries' aviation.