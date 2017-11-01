Bulgaria has Collapsed in the World Ranking for a Good Business Climate

Disturbing collapse - this is the assessment of the business climate in Bulgaria in the new Doing Business report 2018 published by the World Bank yesterday, reports sega.

Our country has dropped 11 places to 50th in the regular ranking that shows investors what are the most well-arranged and friendly economies on the planet where it is worth investing their money. And as the survey clearly shows, today's Bulgaria is definitely not among the oases for doing business - although the government is constantly claiming the opposite.

The best places to invest are New Zealand, Singapore and Denmark, and at the bottom are Venezuela, Eritrea and Somalia.

Our country not only lags behind the others in the EU, it is already breathing the dust of most Balkan countries. Macedonia, for example, occupies the enviable 11th place. Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro are also ahead, as well as Romania, which is 45th.

Doing Business actually reveals the big problem - there are simply no major improvements and facilities in the business environment in Bulgaria. And as long as we get stuck in place, and we only rely on the bold promises of the government, others are reforming and ahead of us. In the past year, governments in 119 countries have made 264 business climate change reforms - in order to attract investment, facilitate job creation, etc., according to the survey. But Bulgaria is not among the reformers.