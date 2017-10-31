Disrespect for the Chinese Anthem can be Punished by up to 3 Years in Prison

China is considering legislation providing for sentences of up to three years in prison for disregard for the national anthem, the Associated Press and the DPA said, referring to the Chinese state media.

The proposed amendment to the Penal Code was submitted to the Chinese Parliament. Currently, the Penal Code provides punishment for insulting the national flag and symbols. China strictly requires its citizens to respect national symbols, 24chasa reports.

