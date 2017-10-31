Dangerous Houses in the Center of Sofia are Over 150

Dangerous houses in the center of Sofia are over 150. One third of them are in an area where only few incidents of collapsed houses have occurred in recent weeks.

The house on "Bratya Miladinovi" Str., Which was left without a wall because of a building in the neighborhood, is not yet secured.

This is not the only house in the area in such a state.

While measures are being taken, residents will have to walk with caution.

