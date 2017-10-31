A 6.8-magnitude Earthquake Shook New Caledonia
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale shook the shores of New Caledonia. For now there is no threat of a tsunami. The epicenter is 29 kilometers deep, about 253 kilometers from the capital, Noumea.
New Caledonia is located on the Pacific "ring of fire", where the meeting of continental plates causes strong seismic activity and the country is often affected by strong earthquakes.
