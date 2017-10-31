Forcibly Married Pakistani Killed 13 People with Poisoned Milk

Forcibly married Pakistani woman was arrested for the murder of 13 people as she gave poisoned milk to her husband, the France press reported.

Assia Bibi was married against her will in September in the village of Valvati in central Punjab province. She admitted she had poisoned her husband's milk, a spokesman for the local police said. Her husband, however, did not drink directly the milk and it had been used to prepare the local Ayurvedic lashes.

13 people died, including the husband, and another 14 were admitted to the hospital. One man and his aunt were arrested on charges of complicity. The man is believed to be Bibi's secret lover, and his aunt has proposed murder. Forced marriages, including minors, are common in Pakistan, especially in the poor rural areas of the country, where hundreds of women are killed each year in "crime of honor".