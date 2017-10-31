Bulgarian Scientists will Protest on November 1

On the Day of Bulgarian Enlighteners - November 1, the trade unions of scientists and scientists from the Agricultural Academy and the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences organize a protest rally-procession, reports investor.

Scientists will protest against the "genocide" of Bulgarian science, miserable and humiliating pay for highly qualified work, lack of managerial attitude and adequate solutions to guarantee decent work and social protection, CITUB has reported.

The CITUB supports the procession and the demands of the scientists from the two academies.

The struggle to increase incomes by at least BGN 100 is forthcoming for all Bulgarians, part of which is this procession.

"I hope the governors will hear the demands of the people at the rally tomorrow, and we will defend them with all the strength of their protest, and then in parliament, when we approve the next year's budget," said CITUB President Plamen Dimitrov.

The procession will go from the Bulgarian Academy of Science building to parliament before noon.