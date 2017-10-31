90% of the Murders of Journalists Remain Unpunished

Crime | October 31, 2017, Tuesday // 15:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 90% of the Murders of Journalists Remain Unpunished Source: Twitter

The injustice to journalists is costly to all societies. Ninety percent of journalists' murders are still unpunished, according to information provided by the member states of the organization in 2017. This was stated by UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova in connection with the approach to the International Day for the Cessation of Journalism Offenses - November 2.

Between 2006 and 2016, UNESCO has condemned the killing of 930 journalists, of which 102 in 2016, according to the latest UNESCO data from Report 2017/2018 on Global Trends in Freedom of Expression and Development of media.

In 2013, the UN General Assembly, came up with a resolution, designated 2 November as the International Day for Ending the Impunity of Crimes against Journalists. The resolution calls on Member States to take decisive steps to combat the impunity of this type of crime.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UNCESCO, UN, journalists, murders, unpunished
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria