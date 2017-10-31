90% of the Murders of Journalists Remain Unpunished

The injustice to journalists is costly to all societies. Ninety percent of journalists' murders are still unpunished, according to information provided by the member states of the organization in 2017. This was stated by UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova in connection with the approach to the International Day for the Cessation of Journalism Offenses - November 2.

Between 2006 and 2016, UNESCO has condemned the killing of 930 journalists, of which 102 in 2016, according to the latest UNESCO data from Report 2017/2018 on Global Trends in Freedom of Expression and Development of media.

In 2013, the UN General Assembly, came up with a resolution, designated 2 November as the International Day for Ending the Impunity of Crimes against Journalists. The resolution calls on Member States to take decisive steps to combat the impunity of this type of crime.