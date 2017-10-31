200 Killed in a Collapse of a Tunnel in the DPRK where Atomic Weapons were Tested

A total of 100 workers died in the collapse of a still unfinished tunnel in the DPRK, where North Korea's leader Kim Jong un tests his nuclear weapons, reports Japanese media quoted by Bild.

Another 100 people have died in the rescue operation of the dead because of a new fall of a part of the tunnel, the Japanese news agency Jonathan reported. It is still unclear when the incident happened. The Kim Jong Un atomic bomb testing tunnel is located 200 km from the Russian border and about one hundred kilometers from the China border. The equipment is often photographed by satellites.

The DPRK's news agency has not yet come up with an opinion on the issue.