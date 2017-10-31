200 Killed in a Collapse of a Tunnel in the DPRK where Atomic Weapons were Tested

Society » INCIDENTS | October 31, 2017, Tuesday // 15:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 200 Killed in a Collapse of a Tunnel in the DPRK where Atomic Weapons were Tested Source: Twitter

A total of 100 workers died in the collapse of a still unfinished tunnel in the DPRK, where North Korea's leader Kim Jong un tests his nuclear weapons, reports Japanese media quoted by Bild.

Another 100 people have died in the rescue operation of the dead because of a new fall of a part of the tunnel, the Japanese news agency Jonathan reported. It is still unclear when the incident happened. The Kim Jong Un atomic bomb testing tunnel is located 200 km from the Russian border and about one hundred kilometers from the China border. The equipment is often photographed by satellites.

The DPRK's news agency has not yet come up with an opinion on the issue.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: North Korea, tunnel collapse, nuclear weapons, tests, casualties
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria