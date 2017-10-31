62% of Bulgarians Claim to Believe in God

Bulgaria: 62% of Bulgarians Claim to Believe in God

62% of Bulgarians claim to believe in God, while 26% firmly state they do not believe, reports mediapool. 

This is clear from the second part of the study of the value attitudes of the population conducted by the Trend Agency on the order of the Right Policy Institute. From October 3 to 10, 1004 people were interviewed face-to-face.

From the first part of the survey it became clear that in the Bulgarian society there is no serious value divide, and the most important values ​​of the population are family and peace.

For nearly 60% of Bulgarians religion is not an important part of life. Data in the second part show that women are more religious than men, with three-quarters of the respondents saying they believe in God, while only half of men share the same opinion. The youngest (18-29) also have lower values ​​of the question of whether they believe in God.

 

Tags: Bulgaria, religion, Faith, statistics
