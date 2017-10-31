Minister of Tourism: We Expected 10% more Tourists in the Winter Season that the Previous Year

In the upcoming winter season, tourists are expected to grow between five and ten percent compared last winter.

This is what Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova commented in Rousse, specifying that these are initial forecasts. She recalled that the past winter season was extremely successful. Then there was a growth of 19.6 percent - over 1,400,000 foreign tourists visited our country, 24chasa reports.

In Angelkova's words, innovation and digitization in tourism give very great competitive advantages to any country that has begun to use them in time, both in its advertising and in its travel products.

