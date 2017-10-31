The Downward Trend in Unemployment Continues in September

Unemployment in Bulgaria slightly declines in September on a monthly basis, reaching a level of 6.1%.

This is the latest Eurostat seasonally adjusted data released today (October 31) and quoted by Investor.bg.

The unemployment rate in Bulgaria has remained stable over the past four months, ranging between 6.1% and 6.2%. On an annual basis, however, there was a significant decrease, as in September 2016 without work there were 7.2% of the working population in the country.

The unemployed in Bulgaria in the ninth month of 2017 are a total of 202 thousand, according to data from the European statistics.

The level of youth unemployment in the country is also declining but still high. In September, it has reached 12.4%, which is its lowest level for at least the last four months. On an annual basis, there was a significant decline, and in September 2016 it was 18.5%. A total of 19,000 young people under the age of 25 were unemployed during the ninth month of the year.

Unemployment in the European Union (EU) as a whole remains unchanged in September on a monthly basis, reaching 7.5%. On an annual basis, however, there is also a more pronounced decrease compared to 8.4% in September 2016, or 0.9 percentage point difference. This is the lowest unemployment rate in the region since November 2008.

Unemployed in the region in September were a total of 18,446 million people.