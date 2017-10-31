Explosion in the Diplomatic Quarter of Kabul, there are Casualties

World | October 31, 2017, Tuesday // 14:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Explosion in the Diplomatic Quarter of Kabul, there are Casualties Source: Twitter

Explosion shook the highly secured diplomatic quarter of Kabul, Afghanistan, in the afternoon of Tuesday, informs toloNews news agency, quoted by Focus.

At least 13 people were killed and injured as a result of an explosion near the Australian embassy in Kabul. 

 

The initial data shows that the blast was triggered by a suicide bomber. The agency reports of victims but their exact number can not be specified at the moment. The security forces immediately cut off the area.

On-site ambulances were sent to transport the wounded to hospitals. The Kabul Defense Ministry reported that the explosion broke out near a building of the facility, but it was not the target of the attack. 

 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kabul, diplomatic quarter, attack, explosion
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria