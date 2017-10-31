Explosion in the Diplomatic Quarter of Kabul, there are Casualties

Explosion shook the highly secured diplomatic quarter of Kabul, Afghanistan, in the afternoon of Tuesday, informs toloNews news agency, quoted by Focus.

At least 13 people were killed and injured as a result of an explosion near the Australian embassy in Kabul.

The initial data shows that the blast was triggered by a suicide bomber. The agency reports of victims but their exact number can not be specified at the moment. The security forces immediately cut off the area.

On-site ambulances were sent to transport the wounded to hospitals. The Kabul Defense Ministry reported that the explosion broke out near a building of the facility, but it was not the target of the attack.