The Biggest Airline Company in Argentina Cancelled All Flights

Argentina's state-owned airline, Aerolíneas Argentinas , and its subsidiary, Austral Lineas Aeras, canceled all scheduled domestic and international flights on Tuesday due to the pilots' 24-hour strike, reports bgnes. 

As the president of the largest airline in the country, Mario De'Aqua, announced on Monday, the strike "will affect more than 30,000 passengers."

"Unfortunately, the pilots of Aerolíneas Argentinas declared that none of them would fly on Tuesday, as a result of which we were forced to cancel 45 of today's flights and return the aircraft to their base," he told the TV channel "Todo Notissias".

According to De'Aqua, some passengers will have to wait for more than a week to return to Argentina. As it was said, it was the first strike of pilots since 1986 that forced the company to channel all its international flights.

"This is an invaluable loss, not only because of the expected millions of dollars worth of losses because of the need to pay our competitors to take on those customers who must travel and return the ticket money to other passengers."

"Their trust is the biggest loss, "said De'Aqua.

Pilots from Aerolíneas Argentinas  require management to raise their salaries. According to the company's president, however, they currently receive an average of 250,000 pesos (14,000 dollars) per month. Compared to last year, their payout was already increased by 42%.

