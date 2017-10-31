The 12 Most Popular Halloween Costumes This Year

People in Bulgaria are divided into two types - those who enjoy the Halloween holiday and those who deny it.

Anyway, the holiday has already entered our country. If you are among the people who will be wearing mask, perhaps you will be curious to find out which are the most popular costumes this year. And maybe you can get ideas.

Most costumes are inspired by hit movies, but there are also some eternal classics. Here are the top offers:

1. The miracle Woman



2. The terrible clown of "IT"



3. Vayana (from the Disney movie)



4. Bell from "The Beauty and the Beast"



5. Harley Quinn



6. Donald Trump



7. Witch



8. Pirate



9. Vampire



10. Zombie



11. Hero of "Star Wars"

12. Unicorn