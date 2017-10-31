Man Dressed like Santa Claus Opened Fire in US University
One person died after a man started shooting at a university in the town of Salt Lake City in the US state of Utah, reports Novosti News Agency quoted by sega.
The shooter was wearing a Santa Claus suit. The police have failed to detain him. The area of the university is blocked and the authorities continue to search for the assailant.
