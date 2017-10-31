Man Dressed like Santa Claus Opened Fire in US University

Crime | October 31, 2017, Tuesday // 14:10| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Man Dressed like Santa Claus Opened Fire in US University Source: Twitter

One person died after a man started shooting at a university in the town of Salt Lake City in the US state of Utah, reports Novosti News Agency quoted by sega.

The shooter was wearing a Santa Claus suit. The police have failed to detain him. The area of the university is blocked and the authorities continue to search for the assailant. 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US university, shooting, Santa Claus
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria