Nearly 62,000 people were killed in Brazil in 2016, a record for the South American state, a local NGO reported, quoted by mediapool.

This means that seven murders per hour have been committed in Brazil on average, or one in every 8 minutes. The increase compared to last year is 3.8%. Almost 98% of the victims are men. Violence against women has also recorded an increase in the form of rape. 49 497 cases of rape were reported in 2016, which is 3.5% more than in 2015. There were 437 policemen killed, 17.5% more than the previous year.

The increase in crime coincides with a period of cuts in the security budgets at national, regional and local levels, the report of the Brazilian Public Security Forum states. The increased crime is partly due to the three-year economic crisis.

