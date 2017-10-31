International Black Sea Day 31 October 2017 marks the twenty-first anniversary of the signing of the Black Sea Strategic Plan, reported BGNES.

16 million people from 6 countries today are celebrating - these are the people who live along the Black Sea coast.

On October 31, the International Black Sea Day is celebrated. On this day in 1996, the Strategic Plan for the Black Sea was signed. In 1996, the governments of the Black Sea countries agreed that the pollution of our common sea creates risks for all border countries. In Istanbul, an agreement was signed at a meeting of the Ministers of Environment of Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine the public's attention was drawn to the efforts needed to save it.

At this time, many NGOs organize meetings and conferences, and to “simple” of the population - this is a good opportunity to think about environmental issues.