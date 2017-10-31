Grigor Dimitrov will Meet Richard Gasquet Tommorow in France

October 31, 2017, Tuesday
Grigor Dimitrov will meet Frenchman Richard Gasquet in his first match at the Masters Series tournament in Paris after last weekend Gasquet beat his compatriot Benoît Pere with 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

The 31-year-old Frenchman is in solid form lately, reaching the 1/4-finals of three consecutive tournaments - in Tokyo, Shanghai and Vienna. He needed an hour and 46 minutes to defeat Pere's resistance, recording the fifth win of five matches against this rival.

Dimitrov and Gasquet faced seven times against each other until now. 

 The match of the second round of the Paris race will be played tomorrow

