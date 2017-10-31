Bulgaria National Football Team will have a Friendly Match with Saudi Arabia in Lisabon
The friendly match of the national team against Saudi Arabia, which BFU Vice President Yordan Lechkov first reported a week ago, was confirmed yesterday.
The match against the World Cup 2018 qualifiers will be held on November 13 in Lisbon at Restello Stadium, where the local Beleneless plays its games. The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) stressed that the match was held thanks to the personal support of the president of the headquarters Borislav Mihaylov.
Before the match, it is expected to be confirmed that Petar Hubchev remains the coach of our representative team. But this is practically certain because the coach is already working on the list of players for the match with Saudi Arabia. The players must be announced today or tomorrow at the latest. The camp starts on 8 November on the base of the BFU in Boyana.
