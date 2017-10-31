Bulgarian Foreign Minister is on a 2-day Working Visit to Moldova
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva has arrived on a two-day working visit to Chisinau, Moldova.
Today, Minister Zaharieva is meeting with Moldova’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Andrei Galbur.
On 31 October the two will open a Bulgarian consular office in the town of Taraclia.
''I am happy that together we will open the Bulgarian Consulate in Taraklia. I hope that it will be used not only for administrative services, but also to support the Bulgarian traditions - cultural and linguistic. I think it is important not only to study the Bulgarian language but also to use it in our society, "said Andrei Galbuur, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, at his meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart.
One of the biggest Bulgarian historical communities abroad live in Moldova. By a government decision, the region of Taraclia is a Bulgarian national-cultural center.
''Bulgaria will continue to give full support to Moldova in the reforms that the country should take on the road to the European Union'', Minister Zaharieva announced.
