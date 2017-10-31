Bulgarian Foreign Minister is on a 2-day Working Visit to Moldova

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 31, 2017, Tuesday // 10:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Foreign Minister is on a 2-day Working Visit to Moldova mfa.bg

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva has arrived on a two-day working visit to Chisinau, Moldova.

Today, Minister Zaharieva is meeting with Moldova’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Andrei Galbur.

On 31 October the two will open a Bulgarian consular office in the town of Taraclia.

''I am happy that together we will open the Bulgarian Consulate in Taraklia. I hope that it will be used not only for administrative services, but also to support the Bulgarian traditions - cultural and linguistic. I think it is important not only to study the Bulgarian language but also to use it in our society, "said Andrei Galbuur, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, at his meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart.

One of the biggest Bulgarian historical communities abroad live in Moldova. By a government decision, the region of Taraclia is a Bulgarian national-cultural center.

''Bulgaria will continue to give full support to Moldova in the reforms that the country should take on the road to the European Union'', Minister Zaharieva announced. 

 

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ekaterina Zaharieva, moldova, working visit
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria