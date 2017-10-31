The Attorney of Basque Terrorist Group ETA might Defend Puigdemont in Belgium
Catalonia Prime Minister Carles Puigdemont, who was removed from office, met today in Belgium with lawyer Paul Bekaert, who had been defending members of the Basque terrorist organization ETA, Vanguardia said, citing the lawyer himself.
"Yes, I am a lawyer for Carles Puigdemnt," said Bekaert. "If he needs protection, I will represent him." He added that he was well acquainted with the situation in Spain.
"It is possible to seek refuge, but I do not know what the result will be," said the lawyer, stressing that in Belgium the decision on such matters is taken not by the government but by an independent body - the Asylum Commissioner-General.
During the day, messages spread that the head of Catalunya secretly left Spain and sought political asylum. Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel's office did not confirm this information but did not deny it. Spain's prosecution has filed two charges against the expelled members of Catalonia's regional government and some local lawmakers for being involved in a revolt, mutiny, and wasteful use of public funds.
- » On October 31, the International Black Sea Day is Celebrated
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister is on a 2-day Working Visit to Moldova
- » Тoday Еxpires the Deadline to Pay Our Buildig and Vehicle Taxes
- » Head of Trump's Headquarters with Allegations of Ties with Russia
- » The Court Suspended a Case about the Dirty Air of Sofia
- » The Spanish prosecutor's Office is Accusing Carles Puigdemont