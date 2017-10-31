Offline Crimes are Massively Entering the Online Environment

Hundreds of millions of individual records are stolen every year. This data includes information about email accounts, credit cards, and more. We are witnessing massive DDoS attacks, closing or modifying pages, attacks against democratic governments and public institutions.

Cybercrime is often part of military conflicts or political disputes, said Eric Plancken, chairman of the Council of Europe Cybercrime Committee and Counter-Cyber ​​Crime Counsel at the Ministry of Security and Justice in the Netherlands.

Cybercrime today is an increasing challenge to investigative bodies and justice. Unlike the recent past, when attacks were made mainly from computer to computer and high-tech people, today the computer only supports this activity, and hacking programs and information can be found freely on the Internet. "Cybercrime today is a service," said Eric Plancken to the participants in the forum organized by the International Cyber ​​Investigation Training Academy, GDBOP( General Directorate Combating Organized Crime) and IDC Bulgaria, here - in Sofia.

The challenge is also the fact that traditional offline crimes are entering online - witnessing anonymous exchange of child pornography material as well as selling drugs, weapons and other illegal online trading that complicates the detection of these crimes. Much of the crime is increasingly financial, and the attacks are carried out by both individuals and individual states.

Among other challenges, Eric Planck identified the anonymous use of the Internet, making criminalization extremely difficult from a technological point of view, the availability of multiple data centers around the world and the different legislative frameworks of different countries. At the same time, co-operation between countries is in most cases linked to written procedures, which takes time, while data on the Internet may change even in seconds