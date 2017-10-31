The MES will Try Move All Students into One Shift by 2021

All students to go to school in one shift - such a goal was set by the Ministry of Education. According to them, the problem of the dual-mode teaching can be solved by building new schools and building out existing ones, says the bTV.

The intention of the agency is to remove the second shift by 2021. The ministry, however, admits that this term is too ambitious and may not be respected.

The two-way teaching system exists in over 400 schools across the country. Approximately one quarter of them are in the capital.

Major municipalities are currently analyzing school buildings. "Most of the investments in the educational sphere will be focused on building schools," said Minister Krassimir Valchev.

It is still unclear how children will be assigned to move to new schools. Moving them would drastically reduce the budget of schools. The questions posed by the directors is if there are sufficiently trained teachers to teach in the new schools and whether the right to choose school by the parents will not be violated.