16 People were Injured when a Bus Turned Upside down on Trakia Highway Last Night

Society » INCIDENTS | October 31, 2017, Tuesday // 09:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 16 People were Injured when a Bus Turned Upside down on Trakia Highway Last Night bgnes.com

16 were the injured passengers, after last night a bus just after 10 pm crashed to a ditch of Trakia motorway. This is reported by the Bulgarian National Television. 13 of them were taken to the Yambol hospital and three were transported to Karnobat. The bus, which overturned in the ditch, was operating on the daily Sofia-Sunny Beach line that goes through Burgas.

"The driver acted like he was on drugs, as far as I know yesterday he also was on a shift, and today, too, maybe he had fallen asleep on the wheel, we'll be looking for our rights as citizens, because the firm can not have a single driver for such a long course, one of the passengers said.

The driver has said that a car has tried to move ahead of the bus with great speed and this has led to the incident. Passengers, however, do not confirm this version.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bus, crash, Trakia highway, injured people
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria