16 People were Injured when a Bus Turned Upside down on Trakia Highway Last Night

16 were the injured passengers, after last night a bus just after 10 pm crashed to a ditch of Trakia motorway. This is reported by the Bulgarian National Television. 13 of them were taken to the Yambol hospital and three were transported to Karnobat. The bus, which overturned in the ditch, was operating on the daily Sofia-Sunny Beach line that goes through Burgas.

"The driver acted like he was on drugs, as far as I know yesterday he also was on a shift, and today, too, maybe he had fallen asleep on the wheel, we'll be looking for our rights as citizens, because the firm can not have a single driver for such a long course, one of the passengers said.

The driver has said that a car has tried to move ahead of the bus with great speed and this has led to the incident. Passengers, however, do not confirm this version.