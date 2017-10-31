NIMH: Mostly Sunny but Cold Weather
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 31, 2017, Tuesday // 09:52| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for October and will further increase.
The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for October and will further increase.
Today the northwestern wind will weaken, but it will remain windy. The wind will be moderate to strong and will continue to bring cold air. The weather will be mostly sunny but cold, with maximum temperatures of between 7°C and 12°C.
This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
- » UN: 'Catastrophic' Gap Between Pledged and Needed Climate Action
- » UN: The Air on the Planet is Dirty on a Record Scale
- » Large Fires in Northwestern Italy
- » Old Landfills are Temporarily Open due to the Floods in Burgas
- » Carbon Dioxide Levels Grew at Record Pace in 2016, U.N. Says
- » Now You Can Rent an Electric Car in Sofia
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)