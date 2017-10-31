NIMH: Mostly Sunny but Cold Weather

The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for October and will further increase.

Today the northwestern wind will weaken, but it will remain windy. The wind will be moderate to strong and will continue to bring cold air. The weather will be mostly sunny but cold, with maximum temperatures of between 7°C and 12°C.

This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

