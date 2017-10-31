Feminists Protested Against Film Director Roman Polanski

Activists of the Femen movement protested last night in front of the French Film Institute, where director Roman Polanski presented the first film in retrospective of his work, BNT reported.

Dozens of protesters chanted, and two Femen activists exposed their breasts to reveal their bodies, saying, "A very important pedophile criminal."

The Film Institute rejected the criticism with the explanation that "we do not intend to replace the justice system". "We do not give awards or certificates of good behavior," said the director of the French Institute, director Costa-Gavras.

In 1977, Polanski was accused of having sex with a minor. Although he pleaded guilty, he escaped to Europe before being convicted. He lives in France and travels to Poland and Switzerland - these are the states that do not have a cooperation agreement with the United States.