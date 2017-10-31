Strong Wind Caused Sea Waters to Outflow at Varna

Business | October 31, 2017, Tuesday // 08:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Strong Wind Caused Sea Waters to Outflow at Varna BNT

The strong wind in Varna, which during the night reached 65 km / h, caused a rare natural phenomenon on 30th of October - outflow of the sea.

The water backed away a few metres from the shore. Associate Professor Orlin Dimitrov from the Institute of Oceanology in the coastal city has explained that the natural phenomenon occurs when long lasting strong wind blows at an angle to the sea surface. From the wind direction it depends on whether there will be an inflow or an outflow.

The outflow could be clearly seen from the promenade and the area of the Fishermen's Village “Karantinata”. There, the withdrawn water gave way to a rich feast of the gulls, feasting with small sea bed shellfish. A similar phenomenon in Varna was observed in September 2013.

 

Source: The Bulgarian National Television

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Varna, Black Sea, coast, outflow, sea
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria