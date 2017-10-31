Strong Wind Caused Sea Waters to Outflow at Varna

The strong wind in Varna, which during the night reached 65 km / h, caused a rare natural phenomenon on 30th of October - outflow of the sea.

The water backed away a few metres from the shore. Associate Professor Orlin Dimitrov from the Institute of Oceanology in the coastal city has explained that the natural phenomenon occurs when long lasting strong wind blows at an angle to the sea surface. From the wind direction it depends on whether there will be an inflow or an outflow.

The outflow could be clearly seen from the promenade and the area of the Fishermen's Village “Karantinata”. There, the withdrawn water gave way to a rich feast of the gulls, feasting with small sea bed shellfish. A similar phenomenon in Varna was observed in September 2013.

Source: The Bulgarian National Television