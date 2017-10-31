Тoday Еxpires the Deadline to Pay Our Buildig and Vehicle Taxes

Today expires the deadline for payment of the last installment for building tax and vehicle tax for 2017.



The municipality reminds that a payment can be made in each of the 22 District Directorates of the Municipal Income Directorate in Sofia, regardless of the address of the property.

All cashiers have POS payment devices, so you can pay with debit or credit cards. Payment of local taxes and fees can be made by bank transfer, and most convenient is online via the website of the municipality.

By the end of November, the deadline for the last installment of a municipal waste tax expires in 2017, reminded the Municipal Revenue Directorate, quoted by BGNES