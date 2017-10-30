Head of Trump's Headquarters with Allegations of Ties with Russia

First indictment after the investigation into Russian intervention in the US elections. Former head of the presidential campaign of Donald Trump is accused of plotting against the United States, the World Agencies have reported.

The accused is Paul Manafort, who himself surrendered to the FBI. Earlier, his home in Virginia was searched, reminds bTV.

Manafort and his business partner have been charged not only with a conspiracy against the United States, but also with money laundering and violating lobbying laws and banking law. Earlier in the day, the investigating authorities called for Manafort to surrender on his own. He arrived a few hours later with his lawyer.

The investigation into Russia's intervention in the US election is led by Robert Mueller. He conducted detailed interviews with several current and former officials in the administration of the new US president.

According to US investigators, it is certain that the Russian government has helped Donald Trump win the presidential election - something the president continues to deny. Some time ago Trump called the investigation a "witch hunt".