UN: The Air on the Planet is Dirty on a Record Scale

The air of our planet is dangerous and dirty in record measures. This is stated in a UN report, according to inews.

According to the document, the concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere has reached new record levels. The organization also warned that drastic action is needed to reduce pollution and achieve the Paris climate agreement goals.

"The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has increased at a record speed in 2016," the World Meteorological Organization said. Hence the global average CO2 concentration in the atmosphere is 403.3 parts per million. The increase is due to a combination of human activity and the natural phenomenon El Nino, which was observed in 2016.

According to the organization's annual report on greenhouse gas levels in the post-industrial era (since the 1750's), last year on Earth there were similar amounts of carbon dioxide three to five million years ago. Then the level of sea level was 20 meters higher than today.