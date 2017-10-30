Monument of Bulgarian Hero Vasil Levski was Opened in Canada

Bulgaria: Monument of Bulgarian Hero Vasil Levski was Opened in Canada

The first monument of Vasil Levski in Canada was officially opened on 29 October 2017 in the yard of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church of St. Dimitar in Brampton, the Bulgarian Horizons newspaper reported.

The opening of the monument was thanks to the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Bulgaria in the Mission Ignat Kanev; the Board of Trustees of BICC "St. Dimitar "in Brampton with President Tsvetanka Hristoskova; with the organizational support and coordination of the Consul General of the Republic of Bulgaria in Toronto Petar Kraychev; donations and sponsorship by a number of our compatriots and associations of the Bulgarian community, both in Canada and Bulgaria.

The monument was consecrated by the parish priest Valeri Shumarov.

